Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to enhance security cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security received a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Defence.The delegation was welcomed by Staff Lieutenant Colonel (Navy) Hassan Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Director General of Coasts and Borders Security, along with several officers.During the visit, the Russian delegation, led by Vice Admiral Kalganov Viktor Andreevich, Deputy Chief of the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation, was briefed on the duties of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, its role in coastal protection, executing search and rescue operations, and securing vital marine installations.

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