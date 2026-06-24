Muscat -Oman, in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has introduced a temporary shipping transit corridor within the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative stems from Oman’s commitment to its responsibilities regarding the strait, which is vital to the global economy.

In accordance with international law and the Law of the Sea, the Sultanate aims to ensure the freedom of navigation without the imposition of any tolls. This effort aligns with outcomes reached by the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Vessels wishing to utilise this corridor must follow specific coordinates announced by the IMO and Omani authorities and coordinate directly with the IMO.