Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) discussed a shared vision for the future of water governance at a key meeting with World Water Council held in Dubai.

During the session, the Dubai utility emphasised the vital role of water in sustainable development, as well as its importance in supporting social stability and economic prosperity.

Dewa remains committed to developing sustainable solutions that support the UAE’s vision of harnessing technology for the benefit of humanity, particularly in regions facing water scarcity, remarked Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Dewa, at the meeting with Loïc Fauchon President of the World Water Council.

Fauchon presented the World Water Council’s strategic vision for global water governance, stressing the importance of strengthening multilateral dialogue and expanding cooperation among countries to address water-related challenges.

At the meeting, Al Tayer said UAE has adopted an integrated approach to natural resource management that balances sustainable development with environmental stewardship through advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

He also outlined Dewa’s comprehensive road map for sustainable water management, which aligns with the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2050 and aims to position Dubai as a global benchmark for energy and water efficiency. The strategy focuses on optimising resource utilisation and adopting innovative technologies.

“Dewa aims to produce 100% of Dubai’s desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, supported by three strategic pillars: clean energy, operational excellence and diversified water production technologies,” he added.

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