Muscat: Nama Water Services (NWS) has awarded one of the largest performance-based contracts in the Middle East to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the water sector in the Sultanate of Oman. This step represents an advanced stage in the company's institutional transformation journey towards more efficient, sustainable, and innovative operating models, based on performance and maximizing the efficiency of water resource management.

The contract involves the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater services in the Muscat and the North and South Sharqiyah Governorates within the first geographical area. It also includes an integrated program to reduce unaccounted-for water losses in the networks.

The 15-year contract, with a total value of approximately 900 million Omani rials, will cover water and wastewater services for more than 2.3 million people, representing about 43 percent of the population.

The contract is a partnership with the French company Suez, the Oman Infrastructure Fund (Rakiza), and their partners (National Trading Company and the National Energy Center).

The 15-year contract, valued at approximately RO 900 million, will cover water and wastewater services for more than 2.3 million people, representing about 43 percent of the population.

The contract is a partnership with the French company Suez, the Oman Infrastructure Fund (RIKAZ), and their partners (National Trading Company and the National Energy Center).

Nama Water Services will continue its strategic role in oversight, governance, and performance management, ensuring that operations align with national targets. The operator will implement operations according to a performance-based model linked to precise performance indicators that enhance asset management efficiency and service sustainability.

Qais bin Saud Al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services Company, said

that the project focuses on empowering national talent through an integrated capacity-building and knowledge transfer program, while adhering to an Omanization rate exceeding 83 percent and enhancing local content and added value.

He pointed out that the project represents an extension of Nama Water Services' ongoing development journey, modernizing its operating models and adopting global best practices. This is achieved through the application of advanced technologies, performance-based governance, and digital innovation, contributing to addressing the sector's most prominent challenges. These include reducing water loss, enhancing network reliability, improving asset management efficiency, and leveraging digital solutions, operational intelligence, and predictive analytics to foster a proactive management culture and enhance decision-making efficiency.

He explained that the scope of water services includes the operation and maintenance of 240 wells, management of a 10,700-kilometer water network, distribution of 470,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily, development and upgrading of four desalination plants, and operation of more than 400,000 smart meters.

The wastewater services include the operation and maintenance of 22 wastewater treatment plants with a total treatment capacity of 280,000 cubic meters per day, the management of a 3,000-kilometer wastewater network, and the management of 400 kilometers of treated water networks for reuse.

Al Zakwani stated that the contract is based on 33 key performance indicators (KPIs) and aims to reduce water loss from 34 percent to 11 percent by 2040.

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