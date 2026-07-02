Italian construction giant Webuild has announced that operations have begun at a new water treatment facility built by one of its subsidiaries - Fisia Italimpianti - for offshore Zuluf oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia.

The Zuluf plant has produced its first usable water from the new groundwater treatment plant on behalf of energy giant Saudi Aramco.

This important milestone, known in the industry as “First water”, officially marks the transition from the construction phase to the operational phase, with pressurised lines and all parametres aligned with the requirements for the subsequent start of commercial operations, expected in the coming months, said the Italian builder in a statement.

At full capacity, the new plant will be able to treat 185,000 cu m of water per day, thanks to advanced technological solutions that purify the liquid, manage extracted gases, and minimise residual waste.

Fisia Italimpianti managed the entire project lifecycle – from design to construction – and will oversee operations and maintenance of the site for the next 25 years.

“The infrastructure addresses a complex engineering challenge,” said a spokesman for Fisia Italimpianti.

“It is designed to transform groundwater with high salinity and a strong presence of minerals, gas, and hydrocarbons into a fluid suitable for reinjection into offshore wells, a process that is essential to maintain pressure in the underground reserve and ensure the continuity of crude oil production in the Arabian Gulf,” he stated.

With the Zuluf project, the Webuild Group enters the high value-added oil and bas segment and strengthens its position in long-term services, leveraging the century-long experience of its subsidiary in water treatment and desalination, and confirming itself as a global strategic partner in the energy sector, he added.

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