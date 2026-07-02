Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Region recorded over 4 million domestic and international overnight visitors in 2025, marking a 47% increase compared to 2024, according to tourism figures. Total visitor spending exceeded SAR3 billion, reflecting a 19% year-on-year rise.

The strong performance is attributed to ongoing investments in natural and cultural attractions, development of tourism products, and upgrades to infrastructure and services, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and grow the tourism sector.

Jazan continues to strengthen its position on the national tourism map, leveraging its historical heritage, geographic diversity, and rich natural assets.

The region is increasingly recognised as a year-round destination supporting sustainable economic growth and contributing to national development objectives.

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