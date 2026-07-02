InteleTravel, a host travel agency, has launched its first UAE operations, extending its global network of more than 180,000 independent travel advisors to the Middle East for the first time.

Headquartered in Dubai, the company has secured UAE licences, established local customer support, and partnered with 34 preferred suppliers across cruises, tours, airlines, hotels and attractions.

Advisors will access more than 3 million travel products through dynamic packaging tools, alongside training, events and support programmes.

InteleTravel aims to recruit 1,000 UAE-based advisors in its initial growth phase.

Tricia Handley-Hughes, who built InteleTravel's UK and Ireland business into one of the company's largest markets and is overseeing the UAE launch, said: “We don't believe in waiting for perfect conditions. The UAE's fundamentals of a resilient economy, exceptional infrastructure, and one of the highest concentrations of outbound travellers anywhere in the world haven't changed. If anything, this is exactly the moment serious, long-term partners should be showing up. Our launch gives us time to settle in, train and educate advisors before the busy booking season, and form close relationships with our new partners.”

“Our launch is part of a long-term growth strategy which will open up unprecedented opportunities for travel advisors in the UAE to build incredible careers and develop as entrepreneurs. It is a commitment from us to investing in the local community by opening new sales channels for UAE-based suppliers,” she added.

InteleTravel Co-Founder and CEO James Ferrara said: “The UAE has established itself as one of the world's most important travel hubs, connecting Europe, Asia, Africa and Australasia through its world-class infrastructure. This is an exciting environment to launch and grow InteleTravel’s global footprint, building on our operations in the UK, US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.” -TradeArabia News Service

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