Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national carrier and a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has announced the addition of two new destinations to its growing network, launching ticket sales for flights linking Riyadh with Málaga (Spain) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

With the addition of the two destinations, the new national carrier is preparing to operate flights to eight destinations from Riyadh by August. The network will include London, Cairo, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid, Manchester, Málaga, and Kuala Lumpur, as the airline prepares to receive its sixth aircraft.

Riyadh Air offers passengers a range of options combining seasonal tourism and year-round services. The airline will launch seasonal non-stop flights to Málaga from July 14 through September 8. Three days later, on July 17, it will inaugurate its non-stop route between Riyadh and Madrid.

The Madrid route holds strategic importance for both business and tourism sectors, in addition to its sporting significance, as it links the two capitals and enhances the partnership with Atlético Madrid and its Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

Meanwhile, passengers heading to Asia will benefit from year-round scheduled flights to Kuala Lumpur, beginning July 30.

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