Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) received 2,155 passenger complaints against national airlines in May, with Saudia recording the lowest complaint rate at 43 complaints per 100,000 passengers and an 81% complaint resolution rate.

According to GACA's monthly performance index, flynas ranked second with 58 complaints per 100,000 passengers, achieving a 100% complaint resolution rate, while flyadeal recorded 90 complaints per 100,000 passengers and resolved 99% of complaints.

Flight-related issues accounted for the largest share of complaints, followed by ticketing and baggage services.

Among airports, King Khalid International Airport recorded the lowest complaint rate in the category of airports serving more than six million passengers annually, with 13 complaints (1 per 100,000 passengers) and a 100% resolution rate.

Prince Naif International Airport registered just one complaint among smaller international airports, while King Saud Airport recorded one complaint in the domestic airport category, with all complaints resolved.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).