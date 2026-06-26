MUSCAT: Oman Air has announced the launch of a new direct service between Muscat and Abu Dhabi, further strengthening connectivity within the GCC and expanding the airline’s regional network. Operating once daily, the service, which starts on July 9, will provide guests with convenient travel between the two capitals while offering seamless onward connections through one of the region’s leading aviation hubs.

The addition of Abu Dhabi marks Oman Air’s 49th destination and its tenth destination within the GCC, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, tourism, trade and investment across the region.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said, “Abu Dhabi is a natural addition to our network, not only because of its importance as a regional business and travel hub, but because it strengthens the connectivity ecosystem that supports both Oman and the wider GCC. As we continue to optimise and grow our network, our focus remains on adding destinations that deliver long-term value for our guests, support tourism and trade, and contribute to Oman’s broader economic ambitions.”

Abu Dhabi is the latest in a string of new destinations for the airline this year, including Taif, which launched in January, as well as Singapore, Tashkent and Sochi, and its first direct Dubai–Salalah service, which will also begin in July.

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