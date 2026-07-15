Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of direct flights to Deir Ezzor, Syria, building on a year of rapid network expansion across the country and reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing airline serving the Kuwait-Syria market.

The new route follows the successful relaunch of Damascus in July 2025 and the launch of Aleppo in June 2026. Jazeera Airways will operate twice-weekly flights to Deir Ezzor from 8 August. In addition, services to Damascus will soon increase from three to four daily flights, while Aleppo will continue to operate three times a week.

Tamim Madani, Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in the State of Kuwait, said: “We welcome Jazeera Airways' continued expansion of its services to Syria with the launch of direct flights to Deir Ezzor. This new route, together with the increased frequency to Damascus and continued services to Aleppo, will strengthen the longstanding ties between Syria and Kuwait by making travel more accessible for families, business travellers, and visitors.”

“We appreciate Jazeera Airways' continued confidence in the Syrian market and its contribution to enhancing connectivity between our two countries,” he stated.

With the addition of Deir Ezzor, Jazeera becomes the only airline offering direct flights from Kuwait to three cities in Syria. Operating 26 weekly flights, the airline also offers the highest frequency of services between Kuwait and Syria.

Since resuming flights to Damascus last year and launching services to Aleppo earlier this year, Jazeera has welcomed more than 100,000 passengers across its Syria network.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: "The launch of Deir Ezzor is a natural next step in our strategy to build the most comprehensive network across Syria.”

“In just one year, we've expanded from serving a single destination to connecting Kuwait with three cities across the country, carrying more than 100,000 passengers while continuing to increase capacity in response to strong customer demand,” he noted.

“This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the Syrian market and our continued focus on strengthening connectivity, reuniting families and communities, and providing customers with greater choice, convenience, and value,” he added.

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