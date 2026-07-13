National flag carrier Saudia Group has achieved a new milestone by ranking first among global airlines for on-time performance in June, thus reflecting the efficiency of its integrated operational system, while its low-cost unit flyadeal topped carriers in the Middle East and Africa, according to a report by Cirium, a platform specialising in monitoring and analysing airline performance.

Saudia recorded an on-time arrival rate of 92.38% and an on-time departure rate of 93.02% across 13,350 flights, stated the report by Cirium. During the same period, flyadeal operated 5,150 flights, achieving an on-time arrival rate of 95.42% and an on-time departure rate of 96.63%, it added.

The kingdom’s flag-carrier said the achievement came during one of the busiest operational months of the year, when June marked the peak of pilgrims returning to their home countries after completing Hajj, alongside the start of the summer holiday season.

The outstanding performance reflects an integrated operational system built on the efficiency of Saudia Group employees, seamless coordination across its various sectors, and close co-operation with partners throughout the aviation industry, contributing to efficient operational management and maintaining flight punctuality despite heavy traffic, it stated.

Advanced digital systems enhanced by artificial intelligence technologies also supported operational efficiency by improving planning accuracy, forecasting capabilities, and real-time decision-making, helping raise operational discipline, strengthen operational flexibility, and achieve the highest levels of efficiency across scheduled and additional flights, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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