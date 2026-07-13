Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held talks with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Al Kharabsheh to expand cooperation across the energy, natural gas, and mining sectors.

The two ministers discussed ways to open new avenues for collaboration in the mining sector, particularly in phosphates and related industries, leveraging the capabilities and expertise of both countries. They also addressed strategic projects and greater participation by Egyptian companies in Jordan.

The meeting also explored expanding the role of Egyptian petroleum companies in Jordan's energy, infrastructure and technical services projects, building on the track record of joint Egyptian-Jordanian companies, including Fajr, Petrojet, Enppi and Egypt Gas.

Moreover, the officials further discussed involving additional Egyptian firms in upcoming projects, including EPROM in operations and maintenance, as well as Town Gas and Modern Gas in natural gas distribution, alongside other specialized petroleum sector companies.

Al Kharabsheh affirmed that Jordanian-Egyptian relations represent a leading model of Arab cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. He noted that the joint achievements of recent years represent a solid foundation for transitioning to a new phase of strategic partnerships with sustainable economic impact.

In the natural gas sector, the two sides reviewed opportunities to deepen cooperation through the Jordanian-Egyptian Fajr Company for Natural Gas Transmission and Supply and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). Discussions also focused on maximizing the use of the two countries' gas infrastructure to enhance regional energy security and improve supply efficiency.

The meeting also explored joint opportunities in ammonia, green hydrogen and natural gas-based industries.

Badawi said Egypt has developed significant expertise in these sectors and is increasingly adopting advanced production technologies, creating opportunities for new bilateral investment projects.