Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports have surpassed 5.8 million tons so far this year amid rising global demand, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced.

This reflects the country's success in developing the agricultural sector and enhancing its competitiveness on the global level.

Based on the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ) data, citrus fruits remained Egypt's top agricultural export, with shipments exceeding 2.2 million tons.

Fresh potatoes came second, with exports surpassing 908,000 tons, followed by sweet potatoes, which recorded nearly 218,000 tons.

The report also showed that grape exports exceeded 147,000 tons, while fresh and dried beans reached more than 125,000 tons. Fresh onion exports topped 123,000 tons, followed by fresh strawberries at over 39,000 tons.

On his part, Farouk affirmed the ministry's continued efforts to open new global markets for Egyptian agricultural products across different continents. These efforts aim at expanding Egypt's export map and enhancing access for various agricultural goods to countries worldwide.

In 2025, Egypt’s agricultural exports reached about 9.5 million tons, marking an unprecedented increase of over 800,000 tons compared to 2024.