Doha, Qatar: The value of real estate traded through sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice totaled QR 482,772,733 during the period from June 28 to July 2.

The total value of sale contracts listed in the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR82,522,865, bringing the total value of real estate trading during the week to QR565.295m.

According to the department’s weekly bulletin, the properties traded included vacant land, houses, residential buildings, a residential compound, a mixed-use commercial and residential building, a mixed-use administrative and residential building, and residential

units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Daayen and Al Shamal, as well as in the areas of Lusail 69, The Pearl Island, Al Kharaej, Ghar Thuaileb, Al Qatifiyah, Al Mashaf, Al Wukair, and Umm Al Amad.

The value of real estate traded through sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department totaled QR383.028m during the period from June 21 to June 25.

With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors.

The realty market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that has turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities.

Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make the country more attractive to for businesses and creating a welcoming environment for investors.

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