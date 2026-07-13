Leading developer Aldar has unveiled Yas Point, a AED6 billion ($1.63 billion) waterfront destination on the northern shore of Yas Island that will deliver 1,600 homes for around 5,000 residents.

It will also offer a five-star resort, branded residences, an international school, retail, dining and leisure facilities, marking a major new phase in the evolution of Abu Dhabi's flagship entertainment and lifestyle destination.

Spanning approximately 600,000 sq m, Yas Point is a fully integrated beachfront community designed to connect seamlessly with Yas Island's wider leisure and entertainment offering. Located on the doorstep of the island's globally renowned attractions, the development will transform one of Yas Island's most prominent coastal sites into a vibrant destination where people can live, visit, gather and explore.

Designed as a place to experience as much as to call home, Yas Point will feature a lively waterfront, public spaces and year-round attractions. The walkable masterplan will include park connections and waterfront pathways, creating an integrated community that encourages movement, recreation and discovery.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “The world's greatest destinations never stand still; they continue to evolve to remain globally relevant and create new reasons for people to visit, live, and connect. Yas Point reflects that ambition, introducing a vibrant waterfront destination that expands how people experience Yas Island and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for lifestyle, tourism, and investment.” -TradeArabia News Service

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