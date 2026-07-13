AMMAN - Jordan's air defence systems intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace from Iran early on Monday, an official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the General Command said there were no casualties or material damage.

It added that Royal Engineering Corps teams secured and removed missile debris that fell in several locations, in accordance with approved technical and security procedures to ensure public safety.

"Any attempt to undermine state sovereignty or violate Jordanian airspace will be met with decisive force under established rules of engagement and national interests," the source said, reaffirming that the military will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect the homeland.