ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE air defence systems today intercepted three UAVs that entered the country from the western border direction.

The ministry said that two of the UAVs were successfully intercepted, while the third struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region.

The ministry added that investigations are underway to determine the source of the attacks, noting that further details will be announced upon completion of the investigations.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability, and protects its national interests and gains.