The UAE's energy major ADNOC has announced two strategic collaboration agreements with Indian partners, reinforcing the strong and expanding UAE‑India energy partnership.

The first agreement, with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited, aims to increase ADNOC’s crude oil storage in India up to 30 million barrels, including existing storage at Mangalore and potential new storage opportunities at Vishakhapatnam and Chandikol.

The agreement also explores potential crude storage in Fujairah as part of India’s strategic petroleum reserve, alongside potential LNG and LPG storage opportunities in India, supporting energy security and enhancing the resilience of UAE-India energy supply chains amid a challenging global shipping environment.

ADNOC also exchanged a strategic collaboration agreement with Indian Oil Corporation to explore expanded LPG supply and trading opportunities, including through ADNOC Global Trading, building on the companies’ existing LPG term contract in place since 2023 and supporting the development of a potential long-term LPG sale and purchase agreement.

The agreement reinforces ADNOC’s role as a reliable LPG supplier to India and enables deeper integration across supply and shipping.

The agreements build on ADNOC’s expanding partnerships with Indian companies across crude, LNG and LPG supply, as well as energy storage opportunities, supporting India’s growing energy demand and long-term economic growth.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “India’s scale and growth trajectory make it one of the defining energy markets of our time. As demand accelerates alongside a rapidly expanding population, the strength of the UAE–India energy partnership becomes ever more critical. These agreements reinforce supply security, deepen our strategic ties, and underscore ADNOC’s role as a dependable and reliable partner in powering India’s long-term economic growth.”

More widely, the UAE and India share a deep and enduring relationship underpinned by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has expanded significantly in recent years across trade, energy and infrastructure.

Bilateral economic ties have strengthened further following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force in 2022, with both countries targeting $200 billion in trade by 2032. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and a key driver of global energy demand, India continues to be a strategic priority for ADNOC and sits at the centre of key global energy growth trends.

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