Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated the New Delta agricultural project in Giza on Sunday as part of the government’s broader strategy to expand cultivated land, enhance food security and support agricultural production.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the project aims to reclaim and cultivate around 2.2 million feddans using treated agricultural drainage water, supported by extensive infrastructure including water pumping stations, roads and power facilities.

Al-Sisi said the project reflects joint efforts between state institutions and the private sector, noting that around 150 companies are involved in agricultural production, alongside hundreds of firms operating in related industries.

The president stated that total investments in the project have reached nearly EGP 800bn (approximately $16bn), with development costs ranging between EGP 350,000 and EGP 400,000 per feddan. The project also included the construction of around 12,000 kilometres of roads.

He explained that one of the project’s main challenges involved securing adequate water resources through the collection and treatment of agricultural drainage water from Delta governorates, before transporting it through two main routes extending approximately 150 kilometres each.

Al-Sisi added that the project required the construction of 19 major pumping stations to move water against the natural topographic gradient, in addition to power stations with a combined capacity of around 2,000 megawatts.

The president said the project’s agricultural strategy is based on integrating traditional farmland with newly reclaimed areas. Under this approach, Nile Valley lands would continue producing crops such as wheat and maize, while desert regions would focus on crops better suited to arid conditions, including sugar beet.

He noted that the New Delta project is expected to generate around two million sustainable job opportunities, adding that private sector companies will oversee cultivation activities in line with planned crop cycles.

Al-Sisi also said achieving complete self-sufficiency across all agricultural commodities remains challenging even for major economies, noting that Egypt imports between 14 million and 17 million tonnes of animal feed annually, in addition to wheat imports.

The president referred to other ongoing agricultural development projects across Toshka, East Oweinat, Sinai, Minya, Beni Suef and Kom Ombo as part of broader efforts to expand agricultural production nationwide.

Following the inauguration, Al-Sisi toured several components of the project, including Pumping Station No. 3 “Nabaa”, operational control systems, wheat harvesting areas and sugar beet production sites.