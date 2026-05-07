Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has extended bid submission deadlines for two major water transmission pipeline packages linked to Phase 2 of Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Dubai.

The tenders cover the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) water transmission pipelines and associated works for the Hassyan SWRO Phase 2 network.

For Project 1, floated on 11 December 2025, the bid submission deadline has been extended from 15 January 2026 to 2 June 2026. The package requires a tender bond of 9.6 million UAE dirhams ($2.6 million).

For Project 2, floated on 22 January 2026, the deadline has been extended from 26 February 2026 to 4 June 2026. Tenderers are required to submit a bond valued at AED 17.9 million ($4.9 million).

In January 2026, DEWA had announced that construction of the 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) Phase 1 of the Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Independent Water Project (IWP) was 90 percent complete. The project is planned for a future expansion of 60 MIGD, increasing its total desalination capacity to 240 MIGD.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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