China-headquartered AIKO has signed a module supply agreement with Cairo-based Infinity Power to supply modules for the Nefer Benban solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Aswan Governorate.

Infinity Power is a joint venture founded in 2020 by the UAE's Masdar and Egypt's Infinity Energy.

The agreement supports an accelerated project timeline, with all modules to be delivered within one month of the agreement's signing, the statement said.

Nefer Benban will deliver 259 megawatts (MW) of solar PV capacity, integrated with 120 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS).

The solar project is scheduled to connect to the grid in the fourth quarter of 2026.

AIKO said the modules are expected to generate 471.6 GWh (gigawatt-hours) of annual electricity, translating into total lifecycle revenue of $566 million.

The total cost of the project is estimated at about $180 million, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In March 2026, EBRD agreed to provide up to $70 million in senior debt financing for the project, owned 51 percent by Infinity Power Holding and 49 percent by HAU Energy.

In the same month, Hassan Allam Constructions, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), signed a contract with global solar tracker supplier GameChange Solar to procure the company's Genius Tracker system for the Nefer Benban project.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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