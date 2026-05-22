The milestone was marked at a ceremony held under the auspices of Mohsen bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals

Omani state-backed integrated clean energy services firm O-Green celebrated the financial close of one of the largest solar energy projects in the industrial areas of the Sultanate of Oman. The milestone was marked at a ceremony held under the auspices of Mohsen bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The company is implementing a 93 MW solar power plant project in Suhar Industrial City, in strategic partnership with Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). The project will provide clean energy to more than 200 industrial facilities, with commercial operations expected to begin in September.

The project spans an area of about 1.45 million sq metres, while the current completion rate has exceeded 60 per cent, including the installation of around 150,000 solar panels across various stages of implementation.

The financial closure with Ahli Islamic Bank represents a major milestone in the implementation of the project, reflecting the role of sustainable finance in supporting renewable energy projects and strengthening Oman’s clean energy infrastructure.

The Suhar project is the first of its kind in the Sultanate to supply industrial areas with solar energy under a direct supply model for industrial facilities, supporting the transition to clean energy, industrial sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions.

An agreement was also signed between Arab Open University and O-Green to establish a solar power plant on the university campus. The agreement was signed on behalf of the university by Prof Dr Mohammed bin Hamdan Al-Badi, President of the Arab Open University, and on behalf of O-Green by Mustafa bin Mohammed Al-Hinai, CEO.

O-Green is an integrated platform for developing renewable energy projects, with a portfolio of more than 3.3 GW of power generation projects and over 2.3 GWh of energy storage capacity, in addition to more than 10 GW of projects under development and preliminary assessment, expected to be implemented after 2028 across Oman as well as in Asia, Europe and Africa.

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