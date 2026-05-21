The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance to support the innovation ecosystem in the UAE, has announced a credit guarantee of AED 1.5 million for 01Gov, an Emirati GovTech startup. The guarantee will accelerate the growth of 01Gov's proprietary AI-powered platform, reinforcing the UAE's agenda to lead the world in government development and excellence.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said: “The Fund plays a pivotal role in advancing the national innovation strategy, reflecting the UAE’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy with strong global competitiveness.

We are committed to empowering high-potential innovators and providing the necessary foundations for their growth and expansion, in a way that ensures sustainable developmental impact. Our support for (01Gov) reflects our firm commitment to fostering innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and strengthening national capabilities that can shape the future of vital sectors.”

The 01Gov Platform is a comprehensive cloud-based solution, available online and as a mobile app, designed to address challenges faced by government entities. It empowers public sector professionals by providing tools to track emerging global trends, conduct rapid benchmarking studies, and access international best practices, and helps government employees generate innovative ideas, run idea labs, and engage in continuous self-learning.

The new backing positions 01Gov to scale its operations and meet the growing demand for its intelligent, purpose-built solutions. The guarantee will fund the advancement of 'One', 01Gov's agentic AI system, and deepen the capabilities of the 01Gov Platform for its existing government clients.

Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Partner, Artificial Intelligence and Future Foresight at 01Gov, said: “We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund and the UAE Ministry of Finance. This support aligns with our strategic direction to contribute to the UAE’s efforts to enhance government efficiency and strengthen foresight capabilities. The UAE has set a clear and ambitious agenda to lead globally in AI-powered government, and as an Emirati company, we take great pride in contributing to the achievement of this national ambition. We also extend our sincere thanks to our clients in the government sector and to everyone who has been part of this journey with us.”

MBRIF's Guarantee Scheme plays a pivotal role in driving the country's innovation ecosystem by providing affordable debt financing to groundbreaking companies, reflecting its dedication to helping drive the growth of disruptive enterprises that contribute to the country's economic diversification and sustainable development.