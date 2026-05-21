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Gulf stock markets rebounded on Thursday, as expectations that the U.S. was nearing a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war and firmer oil prices lifted investor sentiment. Oil prices rose 2% after Reuters reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad.
Pakistan stepped up diplomatic efforts to accelerate U.S.-Iran peace talks, while Tehran said it was reviewing Washington's latest responses. U.S. President Donald Trump said he could wait a few days for the "right answers" from Iran, but was also prepared to resume attacks. Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 0.6%, recovering from the previous session's losses, with gains across all sectors. Emaar Properties added 1.1%, while budget carrier Air Arabia advanced 2.4%.
Dubai approved an additional 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.5 million) in economic incentives, bringing total support announced over the past two months to 2.5 billion dirhams, the emirate's crown prince said on X.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by utilities and technology stocks. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose 1.2%, while ADNOC Logistics and ADNOC Gas added 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. ADNOC's chief executive said the state oil giant remained committed to its $150 billion five-year capital expenditure programme to expand operations, support growth and meet global energy demand.
The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.6%, with Estithmar Holding jumping 2.3% after a report that it had tapped Rothschild for a potential IPO of its healthcare unit. QatarEnergy-linked Industries Qatar and Mesaieed Petrochemical gained 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.
QatarEnergy said on Wednesday it had acquired interests in three offshore exploration blocks in Uruguay from a Shell subsidiary, marking its first entry into the country's upstream sector.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index climbed 0.4%, with Saudi National Bank up 2.2%. Kingdom Holding surged 8.3%, its biggest intraday percentage gain in more than a year, after saying the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Red Sea on Shura Island had started welcoming guests.
The Omani benchmark index snapped a nine-session losing streak, surging 5.4% as all constituents advanced. OQ Exploration and Production rose 6.8%, while Bank Nizwa jumped 9.4%. "Despite the recent declines, the market remains on a strong uptrend and could continue to appeal to investors looking to buy the dip in a resilient economy," said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index rose 0.3%, helped by an 8.3% gain in Orascom Development and a 1.5% rise in Fawry for Banking Technology.
- SAUDI ARABIA up 0.4% to 11,028
- DUBAI gained 0.6% to 5,661
- ABU DHABI rose 0.4% to 9,637
- QATAR up 0.3% to 10,380
- KUWAIT added 0.6% to 9,188
- BAHRAIN gained 0.2% to 1,929
- OMAN advanced 5.4% to 7,632
- EGYPT up 0.3% to 52,091
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Leroy Leo)