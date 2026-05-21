Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the on-demand delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, to accelerate the growth and market accessibility of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Dubai. The agreement aligns with the emirate’s vision to consolidate its position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and the digital economy.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the emirate’s entrepreneurial landscape by enabling SMEs to benefit from wider customer reach, business expertise, and technology-enabled solutions that help brands scale more effectively in today’s rapidly evolving commercial environment.

Under the terms of the MoU, Dubai Chambers’ member companies will gain access to a range of tailored advantages on the Keeta platform, including preferential commercial incentives, streamlined onboarding, enhanced in-app discoverability, and specialised training programmes covering menu optimisation, pricing approaches, and delivery excellence. These benefits will help to enhance customer experience and strengthen companies’ ability to grow and expand.

The initiative will also introduce a dedicated Dubai Chambers SME badge on the Keeta platform to strengthen brand recognition for participating companies and encourage customers to discover emerging and homegrown concepts.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, stated: “We are committed to empowering SMEs and providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to grow and enhance their competitiveness within a fast-evolving business environment. Through our collaboration with Keeta, we aim to support entrepreneurs in expanding their market presence, enhancing customer engagement, and accelerating the sustainable growth of their businesses within Dubai’s dynamic and diversified economy.”

Lucas Xie, General Manager of Keeta UAE, said: “At Keeta, we believe technology can play an important role in helping entrepreneurs adapt and grow in today’s evolving landscape. SMEs remain a vital contributor to the emirate’s economy, and through this agreement with Dubai Chambers, we are proud to connect homegrown brands with greater exposure, operational guidance, and scalable opportunities that contribute to long-term success, while connecting customers with the businesses and experiences they value most.”

The collaboration aligns with Dubai’s broader vision of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and a dynamic economy, while reinforcing the important role SMEs play in driving sustainable economic growth and community development. It further reflects the shared ambition of both parties to help shape a more connected, innovative, and future-ready business ecosystem for the digital economy.