KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait‘s commercial control and consumer protection sector intensified field inspection campaigns and strengthened regulatory efficiency as authorities sought protecting consumers, stabilizing markets and enforcing commercial regulations amid regional economic challenges nationwide.

Statistics issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed inspection teams conducted intensive campaigns across all governorates between February 28 and April 30, recording 2,063 violations involving prices, advertisements, commercial fraud and Arabic labeling.

Violations included failing to display prices, ignoring exchange and refund regulations, fixing food commodity prices, issuing non-compliant invoices and neglecting Arabic language requirements, reflecting broader regulatory coverage and stronger field monitoring implemented throughout Kuwait recently.

Judicial seizure officers carried out 1,243 regulatory procedures during the reporting period, including issuing 1,111 reports, directing 105 notices and implementing closure decisions against violating establishments, underscoring the ministry‘s determination enforcing laws and strengthening discipline. Capital Governorate recorded the highest inspection activity with 371 procedures, followed by Hawally, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Jahra, Farwaniya and Ahmadi, reflecting comprehensive inspection campaigns distributed across commercial areas under regulatory plans targeting frequently violating commercial activities.

The Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Department آ‘s 2025 report revealed total regulatory transactions increased 56 percent compared with 2024, reaching 58,863 transactions and reflecting expanding field operations conducted by inspection, monitoring and emergency teams nationwide. The report showed regulatory reports increased 71 percent during 2025, exceeding 10,000 reports, while licensing violations rose 118 percent and commercial establishment closure decisions doubled compared with 2024, indicating stricter implementation and handling against violators.

Traditional complaints declined 33 percent while complaints submitted through the electronic portal and Sahel application increased 74 percent, reflecting growing consumer awareness, stronger reliance on digital reporting channels and improved ministry mechanisms receiving processing reports.

The intensified campaigns coincide with sensitive regional developments since February 28 and possible repercussions affecting supply chains, commodity prices and market movement, highlighting the ministry‘s role preventing monopolization attempts, price increases and exploitation of conditions.

Acting Undersecretary for Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry Marwa Al- Jaidan told KUNA on Tuesday the increase in commercial control transactions reflected the ministry‘s advanced regulatory strategy integrating inspection departments, emergency teams and modern monitoring tools accelerating violation detection and strengthening enforcement procedures. Al-Jaidan said regulatory efforts extended beyond consumer protection toward combating illegal practices, including money laundering and terrorism financing, through monitoring suspicious commercial activities and strengthening transparency and compliance measures across various economic sectors throughout Kuwait. She said inspection statistics reflected the ministry‘s pivotal role protecting the national economy, strengthening fair commercial practices and developing regulatory systems while raising awareness among business owners in ways enhancing confidence throughout Kuwait‘s market environment.

Al-Jaidan added inspection campaigns strengthened economic security, protected strategic reserves of essential commodities and ensured price stability and product availability, directly supporting consumer confidence within local markets and reinforcing broader commercial stability nationwide during developments. She stressed rising regulatory indicators confirmed the ministry was developing a more efficient oversight system based upon intensive field operations, digital transformation and coordination among relevant authorities, strengthening consumer protection and supporting practices across Kuwait.

Al-Jaidan said inspection campaigns continued across commercial sectors ensuring market compliance with regulations and requirements while authorities pursued legal measures against violators, supporting consumer protection objectives and maintaining organized commercial activity nationwide throughout current circumstances. Regarding regional developments since February 28, Al-Jaidan affirmed the ministry mobilized regulatory and logistical capabilities ensuring market stability and securing consumer needs through a comprehensive emergency strategy including measures supporting supply continuity and protecting reserves. She said emergency measures included freezing food commodity prices at levels prevailing before February 28 while inspection teams operated continuously monitoring artificial price increases and exploiting circumstances, with violations punishable through decisions and prosecution referrals. Al-Jaidan added the ministry banned exporting food commodities abroad while emergency committees monitored strategic stock levels held by private companies and cooperative societies, ensuring supply chains remained resilient and commodity flows continued throughout markets developments. Inspection tours covered vital sectors ranging from food and meat markets toward gold markets and construction materials stores, while ministry officials conducted visits examining industrial areas and ports, including Shuaiba, ensuring operational readiness under emergencies. (KUNA)

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