Kuwait - Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai has issued a ministerial decree setting maximum prices for all types of food commodities, reinforcing the ministry’s efforts to regulate markets and protect consumers.

The decree stipulates that the prevailing prices of all food items sold to the public before February 28, 2026, will serve as the maximum allowable prices. Any increase beyond these rates will require special authorization from the minister.

Violations of the decree will be subject to penalties outlined under Law No. 10 of 1979, aimed at strengthening market oversight and preventing unjustified price hikes.

The decree will take effect one month after issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Relevant authorities are tasked with enforcement, as the government continues to closely monitor local market prices to ensure stability and safeguard consumers’ purchasing power.

