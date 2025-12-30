The South African commercial property landscape has seen a noteworthy transaction this month with the impending sale of Bluff Towers Shopping Centre, a prominent retail asset in Durban, KwaZulu‑Natal, for approximately R545m in cash consideration.

The deal, structured by JSE‑listed SA Corporate Real Estate and its wholly‑owned subsidiary SA Retail Properties, has received approval from the Competition Commission, subject to certain conditions focused on public interest and empowerment objectives.

The effective date of the transfer of ownership was initially scheduled for on or around 20 December 2025, with a latest possible completion date of 20 March 2026 if specific conditions are not satisfied earlier. These timeframes reflect typical reporting and regulatory processes associated with major commercial property transactions.

Located at 319 Tara Road in the coastal Bluff precinct of Durban, Bluff Towers occupies 23,979 m² of rentable space and has long served as a retail hub for the surrounding community.

Its tenant mix includes a blend of national retailers and service brands, from Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay Clothing, to Clicks, Dis‑Chem, Mr Price, Foschini, Pep, and food and beverage operators such as KFC and Wimpy. Telecommunications and financial services tenants like MTN, Vodacom and Capitec further diversify the mall’s offering.

Regulatory clearance granted

The purchaser, Tinos Consulting and Advisory Proprietary Limited, agreed to the acquisition subject to standard conditions precedent, including the fulfilment of certain regulatory and contractual requirements. The Competition Commission’s clearance emphasised that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in relevant markets.

However, as part of its public interest assessment, the Commission mandated that Tinos source ongoing cleaning, security and maintenance services from historically disadvantaged individuals and suppliers — a move aligned with the broader transformation imperatives within South Africa’s economy.

For SA Corporate Real Estate, the disposal forms part of a strategic reallocation of capital. The group has indicated that reducing its retail exposure in KwaZulu‑Natal, particularly in non‑core or mature assets, allows it to redeploy funds into higher‑growth segments of its portfolio.

The redevelopment of Bluff Towers — completed between 2021 and 2022 — has reached operational maturity, making this an apt moment for monetisation. Proceeds will be channelled towards assets with stronger growth prospects or alternative uses within the portfolio.

From a financial perspective, the asset’s underlying performance offers additional context to the sale valuation. An independent valuation aligned the value of Bluff Towers at just over R545m, consistent with the agreed sale price. The property’s net asset value was reported at around R357m, while its net property income approached R45m, illustrating a stable income profile backed by a diverse tenant roster.

As South Africa’s retail property market continues to evolve in response to shifting consumer behaviours, economic pressures and investment realignments, high‑profile asset transactions like the Bluff Towers sale will remain key barometers of sector confidence and strategic repositioning among major property players.

