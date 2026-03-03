Hostex 2026 is around the corner, with only days remaining until the doors open. Taking place from 8-10 March at the Sandton Convention Centre, it’s where Africa’s food, drink and hospitality community will come together for three days of business, ideas and connection.

Taking place only once every two years, Hostex is the moment when the industry reconnects – to source solutions, share insight and explore what’s next. The 2026 edition also marks 40 years of Hostex opening doors for the sector, bringing added momentum to a programme designed to reflect both where hospitality is now, and where it’s heading.

“Hostex is about bringing the industry together in a way that’s practical, welcoming and genuinely useful,” says Lerato Nako, event manager of Hostex. “With two halls of exhibitors, live competitions, demonstrations and free-to-attend content, we encourage visitors to block off the dates and give themselves time to experience the full show. This is a once-every-two-year opportunity, and the next Hostex will only be back in 2028.”

Spread across two busy halls and six dedicated districts – Equipment Africa, Food & Drink Africa, Tea & Coffee Africa, Contract Furnishings Africa, Technology Africa and Sustainability Africa – Hostex 2026 combines on-floor innovation with live content designed to keep visitors engaged throughout the day.

SA Chefs Village: skills, creativity and collaboration on show

At the heart of the live experience is the SA Chefs Village, a high-energy hub of competitions, demonstrations and experiential content celebrating professional culinary craft. Across all three days, visitors can expect chef-led demos, skills challenges and interactive moments that showcase talent, creativity and collaboration on the show floor.

Says president of SA Chefs, Coo Pillay, “The SA Chefs Village reflects a broader evolution for 2026, moving beyond a narrow skills focus to create a space where inspiration meets real-world application.”

Industry Hub: conversations shaping the business of hospitality

Running alongside this is the Industry Hub seminar theatre, a free-to-attend space dedicated to thought leadership and practical discussion. Structured around themed days, the programme explores leadership, people, innovation, sustainability, technology and storytelling, with watch-party moments and live content activations creating natural gathering points across the halls.

Coffee, beverage and service excellence in focus

Coffee and beverage feature strongly at Hostex 2026. In Hall 2, the Coffee Championships area, delivered in partnership with the Speciality Coffee Association of Southern Africa (SCASA), showcases South Africa’s talent through national Latte Art and Cupping Championships, alongside provincial Barista Challenges aligned to international competition timelines.

In Hall 1, an expanded Beverage Hub and masterclass programme, delivered with partners including Proudly South African, FEDHASA and Liquid Concepts, focuses on bar service standards, trends and techniques, with practical training designed to support operators.

A global showcase, designed to welcome

Hostex 2026 brings a strong international presence to Johannesburg, with exhibitors and pavilions from Poland, China, Brazil, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey and Egypt, adding global perspective, new products and fresh ideas to the show.

Visitors will also find dedicated spaces to meet and connect, including the FNB Slow Lounge, created in partnership with FNB, and the BCE Premier Lounge, which hosts VIP visitors and media for meetings, interviews and high-level networking.

SME Pavilion

SMEs will take centre stage at Hostex 2026, reflecting the show’s commitment to creating real commercial opportunity for growing businesses. The new SME Pavilion will introduce a vibrant mix of brands making their Hostex debut, offering buyers the chance to discover fresh ideas, niche products and emerging suppliers. Alongside this, the FNB Slow Lounge will provide practical advice and business solutions tailored to small and medium enterprises, while dedicated space within the Pavilion will showcase entrepreneurs supported by the dtic and the Limpopo Economic Development Agency. Together, these initiatives reinforce Hostex’s role as a platform where ambitious businesses can gain visibility, build partnerships and take meaningful steps towards scaling.

Ambassador programme

The programme is guided by a group of industry ambassadors whose insight helps shape the content and reflect the breadth of the sector. These include Iain Evans, owner and co-founder of True North Media; Omelele “Omie” Mmbo, head of business development for SME (Platinum sub-segment) at FNB; Gustav Pieterse, general manager of the Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa and chair of FEDHASA Inland; Trevor Boyd, operations general manager: food and beverage at City Lodge Hotels; and Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer and director of City Lodge Hotel Group.

The organisers also acknowledge Unilever Professional and Unilever Food Solutions as sponsors of visitor registration, helping to welcome thousands of industry professionals through the doors.

Plan your visit

Industry professionals are encouraged to pre-register at www.hostex.co.za and block off 8-10 March 2026 in their diaries. As a once-every-two-years event, Hostex offers a concentrated opportunity to explore new ideas, connect with suppliers and engage with the wider hospitality community – and will only return in 2028.

Hostex is a trade-only event and is free to trade visitors. No under-18s or prams are permitted on the show floor. Student groups may apply for access on the final day of the show only, and no unauthorised students will be granted entry.

Exhibitor highlights

Some of the new exhibitors showcasing their products and services for the first time at Hostex are:



- American Beverages Pvt Ltd

Entering the South African market as part of a broader African expansion strategy. The company is showcasing its 100% juice range, comprising three flavours, following more than 30 years’ experience in the bottled water sector in Sri Lanka and recent diversification into ready-to-drink beverages.

New product launch: 100% juice range.



- Berjaya CKE International Sdn Bhd



Exploring new market opportunities across Africa and showcasing its commercial refrigerator inverter series, including upright and counter chillers. These are designed to deliver improved energy efficiency, temperature stability, quieter operation and lower operating costs. Berjaya positions itself as a one-stop kitchen solution provider, manufacturing refrigeration, cooking, foodservice and bakery equipment to international standards.

New product launch: Commercial refrigerator inverter series.



- Dyner.ai



Introducing an AI-powered restaurant operations platform designed to optimise the backend of restaurant businesses. The platform supports owners and executives managing single or multiple restaurant operations, enabling remote management via laptops or mobile devices.

New product launch: Entire platform (new to market).



- Earth Pack SA



Launching The Good Cup in South Africa — a patented, all-in-one paper cup with an integrated fold-over sip lid. Fully recyclable and available for hot and cold beverages, The Good Cup eliminates the need for plastic lids using an eco-friendly aqueous coating and a patented folding design.

New product launch: The Good Cup.



- Efficiency Staffing Solutions (Pty) Ltd



Providing end-to-end staffing and HR solutions, including recruitment, placement, HR/IR management, CCMA cases, disciplinaries, payroll services, flexible contract options, on-site agents and 24/7 support. The company positions itself as reducing workforce pressure and improving operational flexibility for hospitality businesses.



- Henlo & Co



Launching the Henlo Q prosumer espresso machine, designed for offices, homes and mobile coffee units. The Henlo range includes Barista Assist software with feedback prompts and an automatic shut-off steam wand to support consistent milk texturing, alongside ongoing barista training.

New product launch: Henlo Q prosumer espresso machine.



- Jera Consulting (Pty) Ltd



Showcasing cloud-based financial and operational systems for hospitality businesses, including Sage Payroll Advance and Sage Intacct. Jera focuses on improving efficiency, financial visibility and system integration for hotels, restaurants, lodges and franchise operators, supported by sector-specific expertise.

New product launch: Sage Payroll Advance (as featured solution).



- La Marzocco



Introducing the Jay Grinder, a new commercial espresso grinder for modern specialty coffee environments. The stand will also feature Wally, an automatic milk steamer designed to improve workflow and consistency in busy commercial settings. All machines are handmade and built using advanced technology.

New product launch: Jay Grinder.



- Legacy Commerce (Eversys official distributor)



Showcasing Eversys super-automatic coffee machines, known for self-learning and self-calibrating capabilities that ensure consistency while reducing commercial operating costs. Machines are Swiss-made and designed for high-volume environments where reliability is critical.



- Mi Casa Coffee



Showcasing its CBD-infused coffee range, targeting hospitality and retail decision-makers seeking premium, differentiated coffee products. The brand positions itself around quality, sustainability and long-term partnerships.



- MKS Innovation



Promoting Middleby equipment, including the Houno Invoq Oven, which combines steam, convection and combination cooking with precise temperature and humidity control. The oven is designed to reduce energy, water and labour usage while delivering consistent results across different kitchen scales.

New product launch: Houno Invoq Oven.



- My Gas (Pty) Ltd



Supplying LPG, CO₂, helium and speciality gases to commercial, residential, hospitality and entertainment sectors. The company is preparing to launch a new e-commerce site and positions its gas solutions as practical alternatives for chefs, restaurants, hotels, bakeries and event operators.

New product launch: New e-commerce platform (in development).



- Restonic (a division of Sleep Group (Pty) Ltd)



Launching three new Restonic beds and mattresses, alongside top-of-bed products such as pillows and mattress protectors. Designed specifically for the hospitality sector, Restonic mattresses feature reinforced spring systems, high-density and speciality foams focused on guest sleep quality.

New product launch: Three new bed and mattress models.



- SallyPOS



Launching a strategic partnership with Shop2Shop, delivering a fully integrated POS and payments ecosystem. The next-generation SallyPOS platform brings together ordering, payments, reporting and operational tools, including debtor management, kitchen display systems and stock management, supported by local, hands-on implementation.

New product launch: Integrated SallyPOS and Shop2Shop payments ecosystem.

A few of the highlights from returning exhibitors include:



- BCE Foodservice Equipment

A long-standing Hostex exhibitor focused on generating quality leads among hospitality buyers. BCE is launching multiple new products and brands, including the PRIMA Mini Oven, a compact commercial convection oven designed for small kitchens requiring efficient, high-quality, small-batch baking with minimal waste.

New product launch: PRIMA Mini Oven and additional new brands.



- CapeCup



A regular Hostex exhibitor since 2014, returning to showcase its full packaging portfolio, including everyday foodservice items and certified eco-friendly solutions. CapeCup is launching a new biodegradable retail range, covering bin liners, trash bags, zip-lock bags, clingfilm, pet waste bags, birchwood stirrers and more.

New product launch: Biodegradable retail packaging range.



- Chef Works



African distributor of the globally recognised Chef Works brand, returning to Hostex to build brand exposure among high-end hotel, lodge and restaurant groups. The stand will showcase the international Chef Works catalogue, including lightweight Cool Vent chef jackets and the modular Snap Bundle apron system, offering customisable colour and strap combinations.

New product launch: Showcasing extended international range.



- Chefs Brigade



Returning after a successful debut in 2024, Chefs Brigade is launching new styles within its premium chef apparel offering, including additions to The Performance Series, inspired by athletic wear. Highlights include new zipper-front jackets and tailored executive styles for female and male chefs.

New product launch: New chef apparel styles, including zipper jackets and Performance Series updates.



- Chilla Beverage Co



A four-time Hostex exhibitor focused on growing brand awareness. Chilla Beverage is launching multiple new products, including the first original açaí range in South Africa, Dubai chocolate and pistachio spreads, and the introduction of Faema coffee machines locally.

New product launch: Açaí range, spreads and Faema coffee equipment.



- Clearworld Suppliers



Returning to Hostex to engage with restaurant owners, HORECA operators and retailers. Clearworld will be showcasing its exclusive premium Italian imported food and beverage range, focusing on procurement solutions rather than new launches.



- Cloud Nine & Rest Assured



A Hostex exhibitor for over 15 years, returning to showcase new luxury bedding innovations. The focus is on the Rest Assured Arctic Plush mattress, featuring thermoplastic elastomer layers and cooling knit fabric designed to enhance guest comfort.

New product launch: New luxury bedding technology.



- Continental Linen Whitehouse (Hospitality Suite)



A returning exhibitor offering a full basket supply of hotel linen and homeware. The stand will showcase its unique homeware range, positioning Continental Linen Whitehouse as a one-stop shop for hospitality buyers.



- Core Catering Supplies



A Hostex exhibitor of over 20 years, returning with its largest-ever stand. Core is launching new ranges across its exclusive brand portfolio, including APS Buffetware, HEPP Cutlery, Steelite International, ONIS, Royal Leerdam, Libbey Glassware and Marola barware. Sister company LiQ-Core will host tastings from local distilleries and wines.

New product launch: New ranges across multiple exclusive brands.



- Cosoft



Returning after a long absence to launch its NextGen AURA cloud-based POS system. Designed specifically for South African restaurant conditions, AURA features robust offline functionality, deep payment and delivery integrations, AI-assisted GRV processing, advanced stock management and centralised multi-store control.

New product launch: AURA NextGen cloud POS.



- Enviromall



Exhibiting for the third time, Enviromall is launching a new bakery packaging range and highlighting its ability to brand items at smaller volumes. The company manufactures its own compostable bags and cutlery and positions itself as a one-stop shop for sustainable packaging.

New product launch: Bakery packaging range.



- Frut SA



A frequent Hostex exhibitor focused on brand exposure, Frut SA will showcase its range of frozen fruits and smoothie blends. Products are ready-to-use, preservative-free, and available year-round, including out-of-season varieties.



- GreaseOff



Returning for its third Hostex appearance, GreaseOff will showcase its eco-friendly, food-safe degreaser and multipurpose cleaner designed to break down fats and oils while reducing chemical and plumbing costs.



- Hoteltronix (Pty) Ltd



A returning exhibitor presenting hospitality technology solutions, including mobile key door lock systems, low-energy minibar fridges and high-end laptop safes.

New product launch: Technology range updates.



- Hysys (Pty) Ltd



Exhibiting to promote its newly launched Holloway & Adams amenities range, including hand wash, body wash, lotion and dispensers. The range combines luxury positioning with eco-friendly formulations and local production.

New product launch: Holloway & Adams amenities range.



- Ice X South Africa / Unox Ovens with Roboqbo



Exhibiting consistently since 2020, Ice X is launching new Unox equipment including CHEFTOP X, BAKERTOP X and SPEED.ECO Compact ovens. The stand will feature live demonstrations with an Italian chef team, showcasing AI integration and rapid cooking performance.

New product launch: CHEFTOP X, BAKERTOP X and SPEED.ECO Compact ovens.



- Importalia / Kimbo / Slayer



A long-time Hostex exhibitor focused on niche coffee equipment and brands. The stand will showcase the Slayer range of coffee machines, with ongoing new models introduced across the imported brand portfolio.

New product launch: New models within existing brands.



- inteliPOS



Returning exhibitor specialising in cashless POS solutions for corporate, education, healthcare, mining and catering environments. The stand will focus on self-service terminals designed to reduce queues and improve canteen efficiency.

New product launch: Ongoing solution development.



- Liquid Concepts



Celebrating 20 years of exhibiting, Liquid Concepts will showcase beverage solutions and concepts rather than standalone products. Highlights include Ferrarelle, Italy’s naturally sparkling mineral water, alongside fully developed drink concepts with recipes and applications.

New product launch: Concept-led beverage innovations.



- Raw Juice (Pty) Ltd t/a The Fresh Press



A long-standing Hostex exhibitor offering turnkey juice solutions for businesses of all sizes. The stand will focus on helping operators build profitable juice offerings, with potential new equipment under consideration.



- Scotsman Ice Systems



A regular Hostex exhibitor launching the NXW and EXG ice machine ranges, featuring environmentally friendly propane refrigeration. Innovations include built-in XSafe purification systems and upgraded digital controls for safer, cleaner and more efficient ice production.

New product launch: NXW and EXG ice machine ranges.



- SD Guthrie International South Africa



Returning for its third Hostex appearance, SD Guthrie will showcase Crispa Gold Sunflower Oil, highlighting tailored ingredient solutions backed by technical expertise, R&D support and a sustainability focus.



- Sealy | Slumberland



A Hostex exhibitor for over 20 years, returning to introduce a Top of Bed range, including linen, fitted sheets and pillows. Products are fire-retardant, anti-bug and anti-mosquito, positioned as complete sleep systems rather than standalone beds.

New product launch: Top of Bed range.



- So Niche Imports



Returning after exhibiting in 2024, So Niche Imports continues to support SA Chefs and showcase the Bridor range of authentically French pastries and breads. New SKUs are introduced regularly, with a focus on innovation and versatility across premium and cost-effective options.

New product launch: Ongoing new SKUs.



- Sycro Group



A Hostex exhibitor for over a decade, showcasing the HUG Filigrano Collection — ready-made tart shells made with 100% Swiss butter, offering long shelf life without freezing or refrigeration.



- Topia Water



Returning after a successful 2024 show, Topia Water is launching its Streamline Range, including new water dispensers, on-site bottling systems and glass bottles. Designed to eliminate single-use plastic, the system supports sustainability while enhancing guest experience.

New product launch: Streamline Range and on-site bottling line.



- Vulcan Catering Equipment



A 40-time Hostex exhibitor, Vulcan is launching an equipment rental option in partnership with UTAL Asset Rental Solutions, offering access to kitchen equipment without large upfront capital investment.

New product launch: Equipment rental solution.

