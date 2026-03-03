Etihad Rail, in an exceptional step, operated a passenger train as part of its trial runs on the route connecting Al Ghuwaifat station on the Saudi border and Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi. This measure supports the continuity of vital services and provides safe, reliable transport alternatives, guided by continuous risk assessment and evolving circumstances.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen preparedness and enhance response efficiency in light of the current regional situation, and in direct coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC).

The link between the two stations is strategically significant, as it enhances the geographical connection between the two countries and supports the smooth flow of movement to and from key ports. It facilitates mobility for both nationals and residents and enables the relevant authorities to activate alternative routes in line with approved response plans.

The operation of this route is part of a broader package of operational and proactive measures implemented in coordination between the Centre and the relevant authorities. These measures are designed to ensure the integration of roles and to strengthen logistical security, in line with business continuity plans and multi-scenario risk management frameworks.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADCMC, emphasised that the development and readiness of transport options are a key component of the comprehensive response ecosystem. He noted that all developments are managed within clear governance frameworks and integrated coordination mechanisms across vital sectors, ensuring rapid adaptation and the efficient use of resources.

He added that the flexibility of the transport sector is vital to societal stability, as it is directly linked to the continuity of essential services. He affirmed that the Centre will continue to monitor developments and analyse relevant indicators around the clock to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s preparedness and reinforce public confidence in the effectiveness of the response ecosystem.

Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said, "The operation of passenger services between Al Ghuwaifat and Al Faya as part of the trial demonstrates the readiness and flexibility of the UAE’s national railway network, which is designed to ensure the continuity of vital services in all circumstances. This initiative follows the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen the national transport ecosystem and enhance its strategic role in supporting society, under the ongoing guidance of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail."

He added, "We are proud to support the joint response efforts led by the relevant authorities, providing safe, reliable, and well-organised transport solutions at a time when the continuity of the national transport ecosystem is crucial. Our teams continue to work closely with government partners to maintain sustainable operations and deliver dependable transport services, enhancing traffic flow and supporting the readiness of the national transport ecosystem."

The operation of the route reflects a proactive institutional approach based on advance planning and the timely activation of alternative options when required. This strengthens infrastructure resilience and enhances the emirate’s ability to respond effectively to changing circumstances.

The operation of the route demonstrates that Abu Dhabi’s response framework goes beyond preventive measures and field coordination. It includes timely operational decisions that enhance service efficiency and ensure the smooth flow of movement in different circumstances.

This step illustrates how risk assessments are translated into practical solutions that support vital sectors. It also strengthens Abu Dhabi’s ability to manage developments effectively, maintain service continuity, and reinforce infrastructure readiness.