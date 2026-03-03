The Makkah Municipality has achieved significant infrastructure and urban development milestones in 2025, including the rehabilitation of over one million square metres of roads.

It also implemented 70,000 metres of new asphalt, and recovered public lands valued at over SAR10 billion, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Environmental efforts included planting 376,000 trees and reducing visual pollution by up to 71% in priority areas. On the service front, the municipality processed 95% of reports with an 88% customer satisfaction rate while providing over 340 digital services via the "Balady" platform.

These efforts, recently inspected by Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, aim to enhance the quality of life and the experience of residents and visitors in Makkah, particularly during the peak Ramadan season.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

