Remat Al Riyadh, the development arm of the Riyadh Region Municipality, has signed two contracts with Arsann to develop and operate 11 parking facilities across several key districts of the Saudi capital.

The move is aimed at regulating parking operations, boosting capacity and enhancing the capital’s urban landscape.

On the new contracts, CEO Abdullah Abudawood said the projects are founded on meticulously planned designs that prioritise operational efficiency, smooth traffic flow, and an improved user experience.

The total area of the new sites spans 20,549 sq m, a development that will help reduce random parking practices and enhance overall urban mobility in Riyadh.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).