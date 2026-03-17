SHARJAH - Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, revealed that total real estate transactions in Sharjah during the first half of March reached AED2.3 billion, distributed across 3,556 transactions.

Al Saleh stated that the figures reflect the strength and stability of Sharjah’s real estate market, supported by increasing demand from investors.

He added that the department continues to provide services through digital platforms and its network of branches across the emirate.

He also attributed the performance to the stable legislative environment provided by the emirate, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.