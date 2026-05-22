EFG Holding, Cairo-based financial services group, recorded revenues of EGP 6.6 billion ($124.8 million) for the three months ending March 31, 2026, up 18% YoY



Growth was supported by solid performance across its investment banking, non-bank financial services, and commercial banking businesses. Operating profit rose to EGP 2.5 billion, increasing 20% YoY (+37% QoQ), with an operating margin of 38%.



However, net profit fell to EGP 1.0 billion, down 14% YoY. The strong performance was mainly driven by treasury and capital markets activity. Revenues from this segment jumped 84% YoY, helped by foreign exchange gains after the Egyptian pound weakened by about 14% in March.



The investment banking division reported revenues of EGP 3.1 billion, rising 9% YoY. Brokerage activity improved, with revenues increasing 4% YoY to EGP 1.6 billion, while asset management and private equity posted steady growth.



EFG Finance, the group’s non-bank financial arm, reported revenues of EGP 1.6 billion, up 20% YoY. This growth was mainly driven by Valu, the consumer finance platform, where revenues surged 85% YoY to EGP 895 million.



Bank NXT, the group’s commercial banking unit, delivered strong results, with revenues reaching EGP 1.9 billion, up 34% YoY. Net profit at the bank rose 39% YoY to EGP 691 million, supported by strong loan growth. The bank’s loan portfolio increased 52% YoY, while deposits grew 22% YoY, keeping the loan-to-deposit ratio at 63%.



At the same time, costs continued to rise. Operating expenses increased to EGP 4.1 billion, up 16% YoY (-33% QoQ).



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com