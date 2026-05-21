Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt (ETEL) logged EGP 3.572 billion in consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, down by 23.11% year on year (YoY) from EGP 4.645 billion, as per the company’s financial statement.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 28.210 billion from January through March, up from EGP 24.718 billion in the same period last year.

As per the standalone financial statement, the telecom operator achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 4.043 billion in Q1 2026, versus EGP 2.675 billion in Q1 2025.

Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt and is one of the region’s largest operators of subsea cables.

The Cairo-based company is listed on the EGX, and it operates in the sectors of communications, marine cables, infrastructure, internet services, and outsourcing services. It offers a range of fixed-line and retail telecommunications services, as well as wholesale telecommunications services.