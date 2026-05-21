Arab Finance: Klivvr has launched K.ai, Egypt’s first interactive AI-powered financial assistant integrated into fintech applications, marking a major step forward in the country’s digital financial services sector, according to a press release.

The launch aims to transform personal money management by offering users a more personalized and intuitive in-app experience.

Instead of relying solely on charts and figures, K.ai enables users to interact with their financial data through a conversational interface, helping them better understand and manage their finances.

K.ai allows users to analyze spending habits, monitor expenses, review recent transactions, and access financial insights in a simpler and more seamless way. It also helps users search for the best available product offers and instantly calculate installment plans through AI-driven recommendations.

Since its launch, Klivvr has invested more than $10 million in technology development as part of its strategy to build a smarter, more accessible digital financial ecosystem.

Onsi Sawiris, Co-Founder of Klivvr, stated: “From day one, we believed that Egyptians deserve a financial experience as advanced as anything in the world, and today, we are proving it. K.ai is not just a new feature; it marks the beginning of a new era in how Egyptians interact with their money.”

Nils Bachtler, Co-Founder & CEO of Klivvr, said: “With K.ai, we are focusing on developing an experience that makes access to financial information and decision-making related to spending and purchasing easier and faster, in a way that aligns with the digital generation’s lifestyle. This step reflects Klivvr’s direction toward building financial services that are closer to the user and more capable of adapting to their changing needs.”

Omar Sherif, Co-Founder & CTO of Klivvr, commented: “We built Klivvr from the ground up as a data-driven company because we always believed AI could play a real role in improving how people manage their money. With K.ai, customers can ask questions, understand their finances more clearly, and get instant visibility into their Klivvr account whenever they need it. Our goal is to create a banking experience that feels more personal, transparent, and genuinely useful in everyday life. I’m proud of the team behind K.ai for building something that pushes that vision forward.”