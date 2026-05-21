Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced that trading will be suspended from Tuesday, May 26th, until Sunday, May 31st, on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, as per a disclosure.

Trading is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1st, 2026.

In the same vein, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) recently announced the suspension of operations at all banks operating in Egypt during the same period.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also declared the same six-day period as an official paid holiday for employees of ministries, government departments, public authorities, local government units, and public-sector companies.