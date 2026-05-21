Arab Finance: Mastercard and Commercial International Bank (CIB) have renewed their partnership to support digital payments innovation and expand access to financial solutions in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The partnership allows Mastercard to back CIB across core digital payments capabilities and card issuance, allowing the bank to deliver secure, seamless, and efficient payment experiences for consumers and businesses.

Hence, Mastercard will support CIB’s offering by leveraging its advanced technologies, global network, and advisory expertise.

Islam Zekry, Group Chief Finance and Operations Officer and Executive Board Member at CIB, stated: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding access to credit, advancing digital innovation, and providing our customers with a superior banking experience.”

“By combining technology with a strong understanding of customer needs, CIB continues to introduce solutions that drive efficiency, strengthen security, and support greater financial inclusion across Egypt,” Zekry added.

Meanwhile, Adam Jones, EVP, Division President, West Arabia at Mastercard, noted: “By combining CIB’s deep market expertise with Mastercard’s global network, technology, and insights, we are enabling more seamless and accessible payment experiences that support consumers, businesses, and the broader financial ecosystem.”