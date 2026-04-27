Egypt - Kiwe, the home-grown fintech startup designed around how people use money today, has received final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to launch its application and card in the Egyptian market.

The milestone signals the arrival of a new wave of fintech in Egypt; one that is more relevant, user-centric, and experience-driven.

Developed in partnership with Banque Misr, VISA, Meeza, and ModuPay, Kiwe combines international payment technology with trusted local banking infrastructure to deliver a seamless and secure user experience.

What sets Kiwe apart is its focus on the social side of money. Recognizing that money is not only spent but also shared and experienced collectively, the platform introduces Egypt’s first social money features. Users can manage group expenses, plan trips, organize celebrations, or contribute toward shared goals—all with intuitive, frictionless tools.

Alongside its social capabilities, Kiwe offers a full suite of practical money management features: instant free transfers, real-time spending insights, and tools designed to strengthen financial literacy. The platform empowers users to stay in control, set boundaries, and make informed financial decisions.

Kiwe is backed by leading financial and investment institutions including EFG Hermes, Valu, Cairo Capital, Dfin Holding, Marakez Group, and EFG EV, reflecting strong confidence in its vision, governance, and long-term potential.

Co-founder Omar Kamel described the approval as a defining moment: “From day one, our goal has been to rethink how people experience money—to make it simpler, more relevant, transparent, and social. With the launch of our app and card, we’re offering users a platform that helps them manage, share, and understand their money in a way that feels natural and empowering.”

Founded in 2021 by Mohamed Khalifa, Fatma Khalifa, and Omar Kamel, Kiwe began with a simple idea: money should feel relevant to how people live today. That idea has now evolved into a fully licensed financial platform, ready to reshape how Egyptians move, manage, and share money.

With CBE approval secured, Kiwe is preparing for a strong 2026 launch, with plans to introduce additional financial products that continue to simplify money management while bringing a more personal and connected approach to everyday finance.

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