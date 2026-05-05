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Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed Lite Advanced Financial Company to provide e-wallet solutions. With Lite Advanced Financial, there are now 32 licensed companies offering payment services in Saudi Arabia.
This decision reflects SAMA’s endeavor to support the payments sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.
SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's website.