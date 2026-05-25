Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed proposed amendments to Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance Law as the government prepares to expand the system to additional governorates and secure financing for the second phase of implementation.

During a meeting with officials, Madbouly said the amendments aim to ensure the financial sustainability of the Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA) and the long-term viability of the national healthcare project.

Egypt has completed the first phase of the universal health insurance system in six governorates: Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, South Sinai, Luxor, and Aswan, with the rollout improving healthcare services and quality of care in those governorates.

Madbouly pointed out that the government is preparing to launch the second phase in five additional governorates, while also studying the inclusion of Alexandria in the system in the coming period as part of a gradual nationwide expansion plan.

Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the universal health insurance system, launched under Law No. 2 of 2018, is designed to establish an integrated healthcare system providing quality medical services to all citizens.

The system operates through three main entities: the Egypt Healthcare Authority, which provides medical services through affiliated facilities; the UHIA, responsible for financing and purchasing healthcare services and collecting subscriptions; and the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR), which oversees quality standards and compliance.

Abdel Ghaffar asserted that the proposed legislative amendments seek to improve governance and coordination among the three entities, strengthen the system’s financial resources, and address issues identified during implementation of the 2018 law.

It is noteworthy that around 5.4 million people have benefited from the system across the six provinces so far, with average registration reaching 83.6% of the target population in governorates where the program has been implemented.

Those who are unable to afford coverage account for around 16% of total registrants, reflecting the system’s social support role.

Meanwhile, private-sector healthcare providers represent 35% of contracted service providers within the system, while other entities account for 16%, with the total number of contracted institutions reaching 582 as of April 2026.