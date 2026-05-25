Arab Finance: Egypt currently hosts more than 1,500 German companies with a total investment capital of $1.8 billion, Mohamed Awad, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), said.

In his meeting with Olaf Hoffmann, President of the German-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa) and CEO of DorchGlobal, Awad added that the economic partnership between Egypt and Germany has continued to grow in recent years.

The collaboration spanned various sectors, most notably automotive, heavy industries, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, construction, logistics, IT services, and clean energy.

For his part, Hoffmann stated that the Ghorfa promotes investment opportunities in Egypt’s national projects during events held in Germany, particularly the New Capital, New Alamein City, and East Port Said.

He added that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between Egypt and Europe significantly enhanced the competitiveness of Egyptian industrial goods within the EU.

Meanwhile, DorchGlobal focuses on developing the capabilities of Egyptian engineers and improving their skills to deliver world-class engineering consultancy services.