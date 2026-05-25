Arab Finance: Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem held talks with Emad El Sonbaty, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Egypt (CCIFE), to discuss cooperation aimed at attracting new French projects to the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

The meeting also explored ways to facilitate the entry of Egyptian companies into the French market, in addition to organizing trade missions to showcase investment opportunities in Egypt’s industrial sector.

Talks highlighted CCIFE’s role in supporting Egyptian companies participating in SIAL Paris, the world's leading international food and beverage (F&B) trade show, which gathers thousands of exhibitors, buyers, and specialists to explore the latest trends and innovations in the sector.

Hashem stressed the chamber’s contribution to enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access foreign markets, localizing French technology, and attracting French companies to either enter or expand within the Egyptian market.

He added that the ministry is working to provide a stable and attractive investment climate for foreign investors, urging French companies to leverage Egypt’s competitive advantages and extensive free trade agreements that position the country as a gateway to African and Middle Eastern markets.

Last year, Egypt and France renewed their technical and financial cooperation to implement priority projects in Egypt until 2030 at a value of €4 billion.

On the sidelines of the Egypt-France Business Forum 2025, the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) highlighted that the French investments in Egypt exceeded $7 billion and created more than 50,000 job opportunities.