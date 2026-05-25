Doha, Qatar: First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC), Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, received yesterday at the Chamber’s headquarters, H E Nguyen Huy Hiep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Qatar.

The meeting discussed economic and trade relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to exploring prospects and opportunities for cooperation between the Qatari and Vietnamese private sectors, as well as key areas of collaboration.

For his part, Mohamed bin Twar stated that Qatar Chamber supports cooperation between companies from both sides by encouraging partnerships and investment projects that benefit the economies of both countries, praising Vietnam’s current economic growth.

In turn, Nguyen Hiep noted his country’s interest in strengthening economic cooperation with Qatar, pointing out that the trade volume between the two countries exceeded $860m in 2024, an increase of $100m compared to the previous year.

He also highlighted the main features of the Vietnamese economy, calling on Qatari investors to invest in Vietnam, which offers numerous opportunities in agricultural products, food processing, and halal goods, emphasising the important role of Qatar Chamber in promoting Vietnamese agricultural and halal products in the Qatari market.

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