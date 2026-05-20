Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Import Unit Value Index (IMUVI) reached 112.16 points in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 1.28% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, and a year-on-year expansion of 3.03% against the corresponding quarter of 2025.

According to data released by the National Planning Council, the IMUVI tracks 10 primary commodity groups classified under the Standard International Trade Classification (SITC4).

A sequential analysis comparing the first quarter of 2026 with the fourth quarter of 2025 reveals upward movements across nine commodity groups.

This growth was led by commodities and transactions not classified elsewhere, which surged by 18.44%.

Prices for mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials rose by 2.84%, followed by food and live animals at 2.06%, and beverages and tobacco at 1.86%.

Additional gains were recorded in miscellaneous manufactured articles at 0.56%, machinery and transport equipment at 0.56%, chemicals and related products at 0.44%, manufactured goods classified chiefly by material at 0.25%, and crude materials (inedible, except fuels) at 0.20%.

Conversely, the animal and vegetable oils, fats, and waxes sector recorded a contraction of 0.35% during the same period.

On an annual basis, comparing the first quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025, the index registered increases across nine groups.

The growth was primarily driven by a 73.62% surge in commodities and transactions not classified elsewhere.

Animal and vegetable oils, fats, and waxes expanded by 8.64%, while mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials appreciated by 6.87%.

Increments were also observed in chemicals and related products at 3.06%, food and live animals at 2.15%, machinery and transport equipment at 1.43%, miscellaneous manufactured articles at 1.29%, manufactured goods classified chiefly by material at 1.21%, and beverages and tobacco at 0.85%.

In contrast, crude materials (inedible, except fuels) experienced a year-on-year decline of 4.89%.

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