Oman Air has launched a limited-time Business Class summer sale, allowing travellers to experience the airline’s award-winning premium service at exceptional prices during the peak summer travel season. Starting from RO259 one-way, the sale includes flights from Muscat to some of the airline’s newest and most popular destinations, including Phuket, Jakarta, Manila, Trabzon, and Sochi.

Whether looking for a bustling city escape or a laid-back beachside retreat, there’s no better time for guests to upgrade their summer holiday with the full Business Class experience that includes spacious seats, world-class cuisine, lounge access, and generous baggage allowance, alongside Oman Air’s award-winning service and signature hospitality.

Available for booking until May 28, 2026, the promotion includes one-way and return fares and is valid for travel from June 1 to 30 September 30, 2026.

The offer does not include domestic flights, interline flights, or codeshare partners.

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