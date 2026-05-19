Wasl Group, one of UAE's leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of Cedarwood Estates South, the latest addition to its growing freehold portfolio across Dubai.

Cedarwood Estates South introduces a limited collection of golf view villas shaped by the landscape and setting of Jumeirah Golf Estates. Building on the success of the fully sold-out Cedarwood North district, it follows the natural contours of the golf course, comprising 74 villas across four-, five- and six-bedroom layouts, with generous plot sizes and open interiors, creating a unified and thoughtfully integrated living experience.

Each villa is positioned to maximise fairway and golf views while maintaining a strong sense of privacy and retreat, with terraces, shaded patios and landscaped courtyards.

Cedarwood Estates South is supported by a rich lifestyle ecosystem that brings together leisure, wellness, education, and connectivity.

Residents will have access to a private country club and a world-renowned 18-hole golf course, alongside the Mandarin Oriental hotel, equestrian village, and central park. Active living is further enhanced through dedicated cycling and jogging tracks, as well as a tennis stadium, ensuring a well-rounded and connected lifestyle within the masterplan.

Within Cedarwood Estates South, residents benefit from a thoughtfully integrated lifestyle offering, including a country club, concierge services, advanced security control, EV charging provision, and guest valet parking.

Wasl's track record in freehold development has consistently demonstrated strong market confidence, reflected in the rapid demand seen at every launch.

With a portfolio of more than 60,000 residential and commercial units across Dubai, Wasl continues to expand its freehold offering in response to growing demand for established, master-planned communities, stated the developer.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl Group, said: "Reinforcing the stability of our freehold portfolio remains at the heart of everything we build at Wasl. Cedarwood Estates South is the latest reflection of that commitment, a community defined by its setting and designed with long-term value in mind, supporting both residents and investors seeking enduring value."

"Freehold developments within masterplans like Jumeirah Golf Estates offer a stability that today's market is actively seeking, and it becomes even more important to create places that feel private, connected and enduring from the moment they are delivered," he added.

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