AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, industry, and logistics solutions, today announced the commencement of cruise services at its three terminals in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga in Egypt, in addition to facilitating ferry services connecting Safaga and NEOM ports to support transport of Hajj workers between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In 2024, AD Ports Group signed a 15-year concession agreement with Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority to manage, develop, and operate the three cruise terminals and associated ferry operations on Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

Sharm El Sheikh Cruise Port welcomed the arrival of “Aroya”, the largest mega cruise ship ever to dock directly in the coastal city, marking the beginning of a new era for cruise tourism in the Red Sea.

Aroya’s arrival at Sharm El Sheikh was enabled by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and the Red Sea Ports Authority’s upgrades to the port’s docking capabilities, delivered in close collaboration with AD Ports Group.

Noura R. Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Business, AD Ports Group, said: "The launch of AD Ports Group’s cruise and ferry terminal services in Egypt underscores our commitment to advancing cruise tourism across the Red Sea, while driving sustainable economic value in the markets where we operate. Through close collaboration with our partners, we will continue to elevate passenger experience by delivering world-class facilities and seamless services."

The arrival of Aroya in Sharm El Sheikh marks the first of several scheduled calls by the mega cruise vessel in 2026, reinforcing Sharm El Sheikh’s position, alongside Hurghada and Safaga, as regular destinations on regional and international cruise itineraries. Aside from its main cruise terminal operations in the UAE, the Group also manages and operates the Aqaba Cruise Terminal in Jordan through a partnership with the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC).

Egypt and the Red Sea are a focus of AD Ports Group’s expanding global network of integrated trade, transport, and logistics facilities.

Beyond its container feeder shipping and stevedoring services, the Group in Egypt this year will inaugurate Noatum Ports Safaga Terminal, a $200 million multipurpose cargo terminal and major trade gateway for southern (Upper) Egypt. The Group is also developing the 20 sq km Kezad East Port Said Industrial and Logistics Park with Egyptian partners at the Mediterranean mouth of the Suez Canal.

In November 2025, AD Ports Group invested 13.2 billion Egyptian pounds (USD 279 million) to acquire a 19.3% stake in one of Egypt’s largest container terminal operators, Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ALCN), and subsequently moved to acquire a majority stake in the company.

The commencement of passenger ferry and cruise terminal services in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, and Safaga, marks the latest milestone in the Group’s ongoing investment in Egypt, and its support of Egypt’s cruise tourism and maritime connectivity ambitions

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