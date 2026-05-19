Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained 0.45% at the start of Tuesday’s trading, adding 47.15 points to reach 10,419 points compared to the previous session’s close, backed by gains across all sectors.

Figures released by QSE showed positive performance across sectors, with the Insurance sector rising by 0.94%, the Real Estate sector by 0.82 %, the Industrial sector by 0.69%, the Telecoms sector by 0.59%, the Consumer Goods and Services sector by 0.57%, the Transport sector by 0.45% and the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.25%.

At 10:00 a.m, QSE recorded 3,943 transactions valued at QR 93.523 million, distributed over 49.012 million shares.

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